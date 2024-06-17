UPSC Civil Services Pre 2024: 58.17% Students Take Exam In Bhopal, 61% in Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination on Sunday. Out of the 16,559 students who registered for the exam in Bhopal, 9,633 appeared, marking an attendance rate of 58.17%.

The exam was administered in two shifts: the morning session for General Studies (GS) Paper 1 and the afternoon session for the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper 2. Feedback from candidates indicated that the morning session was relatively easier, while the afternoon session was perceived as time-consuming and more challenging.

Tarun Baraniya, a 29-year-old first-time candidate, said that the first paper was moderate in difficulty, whereas the second paper was time-consuming and somewhat difficult. He further said that the CSAT paper had tougher options and was somewhat unexpected.

Similarly, Vaibhav Tiwari, another 29-year-old first-time examinee, described the overall difficulty as moderate. He found Paper 1 to be easy and Paper 2 to be slightly tough but manageable overall.

Anmol Tiwari, aged 21, also noted an improvement in difficulty compared to the previous year. He found the first paper easy and the second moderate, concluding that the exam was overall nice and not excessively difficult.

61% candidates take UPSC exam in Indore

A mere 61 per cent candidates took the civil services preliminary exam-2024 conducted by Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) at 37 centres in the city on Sunday.

Despite extensive arrangements for 15,225 candidates, a total of 9,238 candidates turned up at the centres in the city.

The examination spanned two sessions under strict vigilance, with flying squads deployed to prevent any malpractice. Candidates described the first session as manageable, offering opportunities to score well, while the second session posed more challenges with its difficulty level.

Candidates were required to arrive at least an hour before the exam, beginning the entry process from 8 am onwards. Stringent security checks were conducted at multiple levels, though some candidates were found attempting to bring in prohibited items such as smartwatches and mobile phones. Such items were confiscated or handed over to companions outside the centre.

Despite guidelines mandating a printed e-admit card and valid identity proof, several candidates faced last-minute challenges due to not printing their e-admit cards, necessitating visits to nearby cyber cafes for immediate assistance. However, those with documents stored in Digi Locker were accommodated seamlessly.

Authorities emphasised the importance of preparedness and adherence to guidelines, ensuring a smooth conduct of the examination. Joint commissioner revenue Shaili Kanash confirmed the exam proceeded without major disruptions, marking a 61 per cent attendance rate across the designated centres in Indore.