Bhopal News: 22-Storeyed Building To House For School Education Department Offices | Represemtative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state school education department has planned to build an Open Tower in TT Nagar at the cost of over Rs 110 crore. The 75-metre high, 22-storeyed tower will be city’s tallest building and will house all the offices of the department while the remaining space will be either sold or rented out for private use to make up for the construction cost.

The tower will come up on a 1.25-acres (59,000 sq feet) of land beside Platinum Plaza in Mata Mandir area, TT Nagar. The department had purchased the land from Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation at the cost of Rs 53 crore. The possession was not handed over to the department as it had encroachments. After litigation, Smart City Development Corporation demolished the dilapidated houses on the land and cleared encroachment after which it was handed over to the department.

The department related offices to be housed in Open Tower include the Directorate of Public Instruction, Rajya Shiksha Kendra, MP Board of Secondary Education, MP State Open Board, State Council of Educational Research and Training and Madarsa Board. The offices of joint director, public instructions, Bhopal division, district education officer, Bhopal district and block education officers will also be shifted to the tower.

Department officials said residential flats might be constructed on upper floors. Malls, hospitals and private offices may be rented or sold in the tower. The construction will take two years once the tendering process is complete. The ground floor will be reserved for parking. It will have entry from four sides.