MP News: Over 42.7 Lakh Names Deleted From Draft Voter List In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The names of as many as 42.74 lakh voters were deleted from the draft voter list which was published on Tuesday after completion of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral list in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the list, the Election Commission would send notices to 8,65,832 voters who would have to submit the listed documents so that their names could get included in the final voters list.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Officer Sanjeev Kumar Jha said that out of 5,74,06,143 voters in the state, 5,31,31, 983 had submitted enumeration forms. During the claims and objection period—from December 12 till January 22— any voter or political party could present a claim and objection for inclusion or removal of an ineligible voter.

To check such cases, 230 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 532 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) along with 725 AEROs, notified in additional manner for SIR on December 22, have been deployed.

No name deletion without legal information

According to SIR norms, no name from the draft list published on December 23 could be deleted by an ERO or AERO without legal information or a Speaking Order. Any unsatisfied person could file an appeal before the District Magistrate and later before the Chief Election Officer under section 24 of Public Representative Act 1950.

Multiple categories for deleted names

The names deleted from the draft list have been divided into different categories including dead, shifted, multiple entry or absent.

Of the 42.74 lakh names excluded from the draft voter list, 31.51 lakh were in ‘shifted or absent’ category, around 8.46 lakh in ‘deceased’ and about 2.77 lakh were enrolled at multiple places. The enumeration form has been collected from 5.31 crore electors which form 92.55 % of total population of the state. The name of voters found enrolled at multiple places would be kept only at one place.

Names of districts and deletion of names under different categories

District Dead Absent Permanently AlreadyEnrolled Total

Shifted

Bhopal 33,791 1,01,503 2,86,661 14,171 4,36,126

Indore 43,741 1,75,424 1,97,898 22,808 4,39,871

Gwalior 27,852 61,520 1,15,437 8,893 2,13,702

Jabalpur 51,357 6,678 1,48,293 13,869 2,20,197

Over 1 lakh voters not mapped in Bhopal

The number of voters who could not be mappedin Bhopal were 1,16,925, 1,33,696 in Indore, 69,394 in Jabalpur and 68,450 in Gwalior. The Election Commission will serve notices to them to come up with valid identified documents for inclusion of their names in the voter list.