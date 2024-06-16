MP Updates: Union Minister Shivraj Gets Grand Welcome In Bhopal; CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates Father's Day in Ujjain (WATCH)

X (Twitter)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received a grand welcome from the people and the party members of the state. A huge roadshow was organised in the honor of the Ex CM returning to his hometown as the Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Chouhan started his journey from New Delhi in the Shatabdi Express and reached Bhopal in the afternoon where he was welcomed by top dignitaries and party members on the railway station. From the railway station to his residence in the 74 Bunglow area of the city, a grand roadshow was organised which was attended by hundreds of people.

LIVE: माननीय श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान जी का केंद्रीय मंत्री बनने के बाद प्रथम भोपाल आगमन पर आयोजित स्वागत समारोह। https://t.co/iNmEdRvclg — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) June 16, 2024

MP CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates Father's Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav went to Ujjain to meet his father and seek his blessings on the occasion of Father's Day. The CM gifted Rs 14000 to his father for the repairs of the tractor they use at their agricultural land. .

After inaugurating the Heli Service, Yadav went to his father's home to spend some time with him and seek his blessings. CM Mohan Yadav's Father, Poonam Chand Yadav is a farmer who still works on the agricultural land that they own. When the CM was leaving, his father gave him a 500 rupee note as a token of love and appreciation on the account of father's day.