 MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches PM Shri Religious Tourism Helicopter Service To Air-Connect Mahakal & Omkareshwar Temples
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP CM Mohan Yadav Launches PM Shri Religious Tourism Helicopter Service To Air-Connect Mahakal & Omkareshwar Temples

MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches PM Shri Religious Tourism Helicopter Service To Air-Connect Mahakal & Omkareshwar Temples

The scheme aims to boost connectivity and tourism to Madhya Pradesh's two Jyotirlingas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated PM Shri Religious Tourism Helicopter Service during a programme organised at DRP Lines located helipad in Ujjain on Sunday.

The scheme aims to boost connectivity and tourism to Madhya Pradesh's two Jyotirlingas. Now, the devotees will be able to visit Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain and Omkareshwar via helicopter.

According to information, an air-circuit of Indore-Ujjain and Omkareshwar has been carved out for the pilgrimage. The devotees can now travel to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and Omkarehswar Temple as part of the package, which will cost Rs 12,524.

The Aviation Department is working as the nodal agency for this air pilgrimage service. As the demand for airtravel increases on this route, the number of helicopters will be increased with Sarv Aviation Company.

Read Also
PHOTOS: 10 Exquisite Waterfalls Near Indore You Must Visit This Monsoon
article-image

Rush Expected During Shravana

The air pilgrimage service to the two Jyotirlingas is expected to get a great response during the month of Shravan – which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Notably, three days ago, on June 13, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva, which connects eight tourist spots of Madhya Pradesh.

Major cities of the state – Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli and Khajuraho – will be connected through the air service, as part of this scheme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ditches Chartered Plane For Shatabdi Express; Interacts...

WATCH: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ditches Chartered Plane For Shatabdi Express; Interacts...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches PM Shri Religious Tourism Helicopter Service To Air-Connect Mahakal &...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches PM Shri Religious Tourism Helicopter Service To Air-Connect Mahakal &...

T-20 World Cup Cricket: Kingpin Piyush Chopra Nabbed From Ujjain Border After Police Busts ₹14.5...

T-20 World Cup Cricket: Kingpin Piyush Chopra Nabbed From Ujjain Border After Police Busts ₹14.5...

PHOTOS: 10 Exquisite Waterfalls Near Indore You Must Visit This Monsoon

PHOTOS: 10 Exquisite Waterfalls Near Indore You Must Visit This Monsoon

Indore June 16 Weather Update: Pre-Monsoon Rains Lash City, Monsoon Arrival Likely In 10 Days

Indore June 16 Weather Update: Pre-Monsoon Rains Lash City, Monsoon Arrival Likely In 10 Days