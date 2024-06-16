MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches PM Shri Religious Tourism Helicopter Service To Air-Connect Mahakal & Omkareshwar Temples

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated PM Shri Religious Tourism Helicopter Service during a programme organised at DRP Lines located helipad in Ujjain on Sunday.

The scheme aims to boost connectivity and tourism to Madhya Pradesh's two Jyotirlingas. Now, the devotees will be able to visit Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain and Omkareshwar via helicopter.

According to information, an air-circuit of Indore-Ujjain and Omkareshwar has been carved out for the pilgrimage. The devotees can now travel to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and Omkarehswar Temple as part of the package, which will cost Rs 12,524.

The Aviation Department is working as the nodal agency for this air pilgrimage service. As the demand for airtravel increases on this route, the number of helicopters will be increased with Sarv Aviation Company.

Rush Expected During Shravana

The air pilgrimage service to the two Jyotirlingas is expected to get a great response during the month of Shravan – which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Notably, three days ago, on June 13, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva, which connects eight tourist spots of Madhya Pradesh.

Major cities of the state – Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli and Khajuraho – will be connected through the air service, as part of this scheme.