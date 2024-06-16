WATCH: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ditches Chartered Plane For Shatabdi Express; Interacts With Passengers During 8-Hour Delhi-Bhopal Train Journey

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan ditched chartered plane or helicopter and instead boarded Shatabdi Express to reach his hometown Bhopal on Sunday. He was returning with his wife Sadhna Singh from New Delhi after taking the oath of a cabinet minister.

Shivraj, fondly known as Mama in Madhya Pradesh, was spotted interacting with the passengers and playing with the kids on board the train during the eight-hour-journey. He posted pictures of his joyful journey on the Social-Media-Plattform X (Twitter).

Posting pictures of the train travel, Chouhan wrote: „Traveling by train has its own unique charm; in just a few hours of journey, you develop a warm bond with fellow passengers."

ट्रेन के सफर का अपना अलग आनंद है, कुछ घंटों के सफर में सहयात्रियों के साथ आत्मीय रिश्ता बन जाता है। pic.twitter.com/PpZz2LupH4 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (मोदी का परिवार ) (@ChouhanShivraj) June 16, 2024

'We love you Mama'

In the comments sections of the aforementioned tweets are filled with mixed reactions from the netizens. From 'Wah Mama, We Love You' to 'Publicity Stunt', netizens have a varied reactions.

On his way to Bhopal, the train stopped at all the regular stops and the Union Minister greeted all the passengers waiting on the railway station. In a tweet posted by the Ex-CM, it can be seen that he is being warmly welcomed and greeted at the Agra railway station, which shows this leader's pan India popularity.

Chouhan along with all the BJP Madhya Pradesh Union Ministers and Ministers of State are set to have a meeting in the capital city of Bhopal on Sunday. BJP MP President VD Sharma invited all the top leaders of the BJP Madhya Pradesh political circle to congratulate on their new appointments.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was one of the three new leaders from the Madhya Pradesh region to be sworn in as a Union Minister. He sworn in as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.