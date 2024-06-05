 UPSC Launches Application Correction Facility for CDS 2 Exam 2024: Editable Fields Now Available On upsc.gov.in
Mumbai: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the opening of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 application correction window from June 5 to June 11, 2024. Candidates can access the correction facility through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, to make necessary changes to their CDS 2 application form. This opportunity allows candidates to rectify any errors or omissions in their previously submitted applications.

The UPSC CDS 2 exam 2024 is scheduled to be held on September 1 at various exam centres across the country. The commission will issue the UPSC CDS admit cards 2024 a week before the commencement of the exam. The batch will commence in July 2025.

UPSC CDS 2 Application Correction: Editable Fields

Candidates are permitted to modify specific details on their UPSC CDS 2024 application form. These editable fields include:

- Candidate’s Name

- Father’s Name

- Mother’s Name

- Academic Details

- Photograph (Image Upload)

- Signature (Image Upload)

- Caste Certificate

- Income Certificate

- Date of Birth

- Gender

- Category

- Sub-Category (PwB)

Editing personal information such as phone number, email address, and address is not permitted. The form will be locked once the candidate submits their corrections.

Steps to edit:

To avail the UPSC CDS 2 application correction facility 2024, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1. Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

2. Log in using your credentials, including your user ID and password.

3. Open your UPSC CDS 2 application form.

4. Make the necessary edits to the application form.

5. Click on the save and submit button.

6. Download a copy of the application for future reference

