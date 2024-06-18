Indore Launches Air Taxi Service Connecting Bhopal & Jabalpur; Limited Passengers On Maiden Flight

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city got air connectivity for Bhopal and Jabalpur from Monday. Under the PMShri Paryatan Vayu Seva (Air Taxi), the service has begun by the Tourism Department of the state government.

Interestingly, in the maiden flight a packed six-seater air taxi reached Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport of the city from Bhopal, but it could manage only two passengers for its Jabalpur flight from Indore. As per schedule, Jet Serve Aviation Pvt Ltd, which operates the flight, the flight departed from Bhopal at 6.15 am and reached Indore at 7.10 am.

Read Also Indore Metro Might Go Underground From Bengali Square, Officials Looking For Options

From here, the plane departed for Jabalpur at 7.45 am, which reached Jabalpur at 9.55 am. According to sources, four seats were vacant in the plane till the flight departed and the airline had opened its booking, but when no other passengers were found, it left for Jabalpur with only two passengers. Under the offer, the airline has kept the fare from Indore to Jabalpur at Rs 4,875 per person and travel time is 2 hours and 10 minutes. Probably due to high fare and time, passengers have come in less numbers, but if the airline provides good service regularly, then good response is certain in the coming times.

However, there are still many problems related to booking on the airline's website, like on Monday itself, booking of flight from Bhopal to Indore at 4 pm was available, under which the flight will reach Indore at 4.55 pm. But information about any flight from Indore in the evening is not available, whereas it is not that the flight will stop here on Monday.