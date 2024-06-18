Indore Metro Might Go Underground From Bengali Square, Officials Looking For Options

MPMRCL MD Sibi Chakraborty offering memento of Metro Rail to former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three options have come up for Indore Metro in which it could be run underground from Bengali Square instead of near HC trisection; or else it can go underground from Agriculture College or Metro shall pass from Race Course Road instead of MG Road.

However, technical experts will conduct a survey on these three suggestions. Before making the Metro project's underground part from Palasia to MG Road, three major suggestions will be checked by a team of experts in a survey and feasibility report will be presented regarding it. After the feasibility study, decision will be taken. It was decided by urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday in a meeting of all departments regarding the development of Metro.

Metro project officials, police, administration, IMC, IDA, PWD, BSF, forest department officials, all public representatives, social organisation representatives and others were present in the meeting. Minister Vijayvargiya said that there were many complaints from the public regarding the Metro project. Both public representatives and the public are unhappy with the plan that has been made at present. The entire plan of the Metro has been made and 30-40pc of the work has been completed. The special case is of MG Road. ‘Three options have come up for this. The first is that the Metro route should be made underground from Bengali Square.

Currently, it is planned to be made near AB Road. The second suggestion is to make it underground from Agriculture College instead of Bengali Square. Study is also going on over this. The third suggestion is Race Course Road instead of MG Road. Technical experts will conduct a survey on these three suggestions,’ he said. Vijayvargiya said that many decisions have already been taken in Indore and Delhi regarding the Metro. This is a matter of city's interest.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also present in the meeting. She raised this issue very seriously in the meeting. Her point was supported by public representatives, MLAs, mayor and social organisations.