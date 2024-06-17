10-Year-Old Boy Kills Self After Argument With Friend While Playing In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy ended his life in Dwarkapuri area of Indore on Sunday after an apparent argument with his friend. The young boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his room.

The exact reason as to what pushed a 10-year-old to take the extreme step has not been established yet. However, it is believed that early in the day he was playing with his friend when they two had a fight. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Babli son of Vishal Khanna, a resident of Digvijay Multi.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Ashish Sapre said that the boy was playing outside his home with his friends when he suddenly went upstairs and hanged himself with a scarf around 11 am. The boy’s father Vishal said that Babli was playing with his friends and they had an argument. His mother intervened and asked him to go upstairs. He increased the volume of the TV and locked the door from inside.

Later, his elder brother went to his room and knocked, but did not receive any response. He told his mother who later found the boy hanging. He was the youngest son of his parents.