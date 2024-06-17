 Health Of Indore: Every Fourth Youth In Indore Found Pre-Diabetic
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A recent health survey conducted in Indore revealed that every fourth youth between the age of 18 and 30 is in the pre-diabetic stage.

This alarming finding comes as part of the Health of Indore campaign, a precursor to the state wide "Healthy Madhya Pradesh" initiative launched by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday.

The Health of Indore survey, which examined over 2.5 lakh people across the city including 30,000 youths, uncovered several worrying health trends.

Besides the high prevalence of pre-diabetes, the survey found that 40 per cent of the youth have high cholesterol, putting them at risk for heart disease.

Additionally, 7.34 per cent have thyroid issues, around two percent have elevated creatinine levels, over 10 per cent are at risk for liver disease with high SGPT levels, and 34 per cent suffer from blood pressure problems.

The survey also revealed that 33 per cent have high body mass index levels, with obesity found in about 18 per cent.

According to Dr Vinita Kothari, the Health of Indore survey involved over 28 lakh tests conducted on 2.5 lakh people, including individuals who considered themselves healthy. “The survey's objective was to identify early signs of disease and ensure timely care. Findings indicated that more men than women participated, and urban areas exhibited a higher prevalence of illness compared to rural areas,” she said.

Conducted jointly by MP Seva Sankalp, Central Lab, Red Cross Society, and Indian Medical Association, the survey is considered the world's largest preventive health care survey. The findings have prompted urgent calls for lifestyle changes among the youth, with cancer surgeon Dr. Arun Agarwal emphasizing that poor lifestyle choices are contributing to rising cancer rates.

Tests of over 10 lakh people to be done

The "Healthy Madhya Pradesh" initiative aims to combat serious diseases among the youth by conducting health tests for 10 lakh youths across the state. “The program focuses on early detection and timely treatment, with preventive health tests and expert guidance as key components. The initiative seeks to address these health issues through widespread screening and health education, aiming to improve health outcomes and prevent the onset of serious diseases in the state's young population,” Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani said.

