 Indore: Harassed For Repaying Debt Vegetable Vendor Kills Self
A 52-year-old vegetable trader committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in the Lasudia police station area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
Indore: Harassed For Repaying Debt Vegetable Vendor Kills Self | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old vegetable trader committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in the Lasudia police station area on Friday morning.

It is reported that he was in debt and money lenders were harassing him for repayment, leading him to end his life. However, the exact reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered from this place.

In another incident, a 20-year-old auto parts shop employee committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in the Bhanwarkuan police station area on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Rohan Sisodia, a resident of Palda. The reason behind his drastic step is yet not known as no note was found from his place.

