Indore: Harassed For Repaying Debt Vegetable Vendor Kills Self | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old vegetable trader committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in the Lasudia police station area on Friday morning.

It is reported that he was in debt and money lenders were harassing him for repayment, leading him to end his life. However, the exact reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered from this place.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manohar Jaiswal, a resident of Niranjanpur. He was a vegetable trader.

His family members said that Manohar had taken loans from several people and money lenders had been harassing him for repayment. For the past few days, he had been under severe stress and had even stopped going to his shop in Niranjanpur Mandi. The pressure of debt and business losses is believed to have pushed him to take the extreme step.

In another incident, a 20-year-old auto parts shop employee committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in the Bhanwarkuan police station area on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Rohan Sisodia, a resident of Palda. The reason behind his drastic step is yet not known as no note was found from his place.