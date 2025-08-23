 Indore Cartoonist Apologises For Controversial PM Modi-RSS Caricature After Supreme Court Directive
e-Paper Get App
HomeMadhya-pradeshIndore Cartoonist Apologises For Controversial PM Modi-RSS Caricature After Supreme Court Directive

Indore Cartoonist Apologises For Controversial PM Modi-RSS Caricature After Supreme Court Directive

The apology, posted across Facebook, follows a directive from the Supreme Court, which is currently hearing the case surrounding the cartoon. Malviya's illustration, originally published on April 1, 2025, drew swift backlash after Indore resident Vinay Joshi lodged a formal complaint, alleging that the cartoon insulted religious and political sentiments.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Indore Cartoonist Apologises For Controversial PM Modi-RSS Caricature After Supreme Court Directive | File Pic & IANS

Indore: Hemant Malviya, a cartoonist based in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, on Saturday, publicly apologised for a controversial caricature he shared earlier this year depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The apology, posted across Facebook (though IANS does not confirm if it is his official account), follows a directive from the Supreme Court, which is currently hearing the case surrounding the cartoon. Malviya's illustration, originally published on April 1, 2025, drew swift backlash after Indore resident Vinay Joshi lodged a formal complaint, alleging that the cartoon insulted religious and political sentiments.

The Indore Police subsequently registered a case and arrested Malviya two-and-a-half months ago on charges of promoting enmity and hurting public sentiment.

Read Also
India Temporarily Suspends Postal Services To US From August 25 After Tariff Hike By Donald Trump,...
article-image

During a recent hearing, Malviya's legal team told the Supreme Court that he would issue a formal apology online.

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad School Stabbing Case: Principal Booked For Failing To Inform Police In Time
Ahmedabad School Stabbing Case: Principal Booked For Failing To Inform Police In Time
Did Anupam Kher Call Raj Shamani 'Fake' After His Advice On Humility Was DELETED On Podcast? Video Goes VIRAL
Did Anupam Kher Call Raj Shamani 'Fake' After His Advice On Humility Was DELETED On Podcast? Video Goes VIRAL
Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur
Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur
IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process
IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

The apex court granted him interim protection from further arrest but ordered that the original social media post remains visible while the investigation continues.

Representing the Madhya Pradesh government, Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj insisted that the apology must include a clear commitment not to repeat such actions -- a condition Malviya has publicly accepted.

Read Also
'Monster’ Man Slaps Woman For Feeding Stray Dogs In UP's Ghaziabad – VIDEO
article-image

Hemant Malviya Expresses Deep Remorse Over His Facebook Post

In his statement, Malviya expressed deep remorse over his Facebook post, saying: "I deeply regret my Facebook post published on April 1, 2025. I respectfully submit to the Supreme Court that I had absolutely no intention to hurt the sentiments of any community, caste, or religion, nor to incite tension or deliberately insult any individual or organisation. I sincerely apologise for this unintentional act and offer my heartfelt regret. I recognise my responsibility to uphold social harmony and brotherhood, and I will remain committed to that principle in the future."

The case, which has sparked national debate over artistic freedom and public accountability, is scheduled for its next hearing next week.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Cartoonist Apologises For Controversial PM Modi-RSS Caricature After Supreme Court Directive

Indore Cartoonist Apologises For Controversial PM Modi-RSS Caricature After Supreme Court Directive

Parked Car Burns To Ashes In Minutes In MP's Umaria, Owner Suspects Foul Play--Video

Parked Car Burns To Ashes In Minutes In MP's Umaria, Owner Suspects Foul Play--Video

Madhya Pradesh August 22 2025, Weather Update: State On Rain Alert; Heavy Showers To Lash Several...

Madhya Pradesh August 22 2025, Weather Update: State On Rain Alert; Heavy Showers To Lash Several...

Bhind Man Dials CM Helpline After Getting One Laddoo Instead Of Announced Two On Independence Day...

Bhind Man Dials CM Helpline After Getting One Laddoo Instead Of Announced Two On Independence Day...

Madhya Pradesh August 21 2025, Weather Update: State Soaks In Over 80% Of Rain; Dam Gates Open, 12...

Madhya Pradesh August 21 2025, Weather Update: State Soaks In Over 80% Of Rain; Dam Gates Open, 12...