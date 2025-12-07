 Madhya Pradesh December 7, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert For Next 2 Days; Mercury Drops Below 5°C In Eastern Region
According to the Meteorological Department, due to a Western Disturbance, the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir have experienced snowfall and rain. Cold winds are blowing from these areas into Madhya Pradesh. These cold winds have been blowing for the past two days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh December 7, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert For Next 2 Days; Mercury Drops Below 5°C In Eastern Region

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The icy winds from India's norther region has induced increased chills in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 7°C on Saturday - Sunday night, while Indore and Gwalior recorded 8.4°C.

After 14 days, the state is once again experiencing the effects of a cold wave and cold-day conditions. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert for the next two days.

Weather expected on Sunday

A cold wave alert has been issued for Bhopal, Sehore, and Rajgarh on Sunday.

Western Disturbance impacts state

According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance has brought snowfall and rain to the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir.

As a result, cold winds are blowing from these regions into Madhya Pradesh and this has continued for the past two days.

Last night, Pachmarhi - the state’s only hill station - was the coldest, recording a temperature of 5.4°C.

Temperature records

During the past 24 hours, the effects of the cold wave were felt in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Sehore, Shajapur and Shahdol. Indore, Seoni, Shajapur, Narsinghpur, and Betul experienced a cold day.

Cold wave conditions persisted in many cities on Saturday, making the day chilly. The cold wave also impacted public life in Bhopal.

Earlier, on Friday-Saturday night, The mercury dropped below 5 degrees for the first time in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 26 cities recorded temperatures below 10 degrees. Kalyanpur in Shahdol was the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees.

Several districts in Madhya Pradesh recorded sharp drops in minimum temperatures, with Umaria being the coldest at 4.8°C.

Rajgarh and Rewa followed at 5°C and 5.4°C, respectively. Many other places, including Naugaon, Khajuraho, Raisen, Damoh, Satna, Mandla, Malajkhand, Datia, Guna, Betul, Sidhi, Chhindwara, Dhar, Sheopur, Seoni, Narsinghpur, and Sagar, reported temperatures between 5.7°C and 9.9°C, indicating widespread cold conditions across the state.

There was a significant drop in mercury in Bhopal and Indore also.

Weather expected next day

On Monday, cold wave conditions are expected in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Seoni, and Shahdol.

