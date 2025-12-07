Madhya Pradesh December 7, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert For Next 2 Days; Mercury Drops Below 5°C In Eastern Region | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The icy winds from India's norther region has induced increased chills in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 7°C on Saturday - Sunday night, while Indore and Gwalior recorded 8.4°C.

After 14 days, the state is once again experiencing the effects of a cold wave and cold-day conditions. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert for the next two days.

Weather expected on Sunday

A cold wave alert has been issued for Bhopal, Sehore, and Rajgarh on Sunday.

Western Disturbance impacts state

According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance has brought snowfall and rain to the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir.

As a result, cold winds are blowing from these regions into Madhya Pradesh and this has continued for the past two days.

Last night, Pachmarhi - the state’s only hill station - was the coldest, recording a temperature of 5.4°C.

Temperature records

During the past 24 hours, the effects of the cold wave were felt in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Sehore, Shajapur and Shahdol. Indore, Seoni, Shajapur, Narsinghpur, and Betul experienced a cold day.

Cold wave conditions persisted in many cities on Saturday, making the day chilly. The cold wave also impacted public life in Bhopal.

Earlier, on Friday-Saturday night, The mercury dropped below 5 degrees for the first time in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 26 cities recorded temperatures below 10 degrees. Kalyanpur in Shahdol was the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees.

Several districts in Madhya Pradesh recorded sharp drops in minimum temperatures, with Umaria being the coldest at 4.8°C.

Rajgarh and Rewa followed at 5°C and 5.4°C, respectively. Many other places, including Naugaon, Khajuraho, Raisen, Damoh, Satna, Mandla, Malajkhand, Datia, Guna, Betul, Sidhi, Chhindwara, Dhar, Sheopur, Seoni, Narsinghpur, and Sagar, reported temperatures between 5.7°C and 9.9°C, indicating widespread cold conditions across the state.

There was a significant drop in mercury in Bhopal and Indore also.

Weather expected next day

On Monday, cold wave conditions are expected in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Seoni, and Shahdol.