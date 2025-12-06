 Bhopal News: Traffic Jams, Encroachments Top Citizen Complaints Through Qr-Based System
Suggestions also included using a vacant plot at Kabadkhana Waqf Complex for parking, widening Bhopal Talkies–Karond road into a four-lane corridor and installing permanent barricades at Qazi Camp and Karond to prevent shopkeepers from encroaching on roads. Citizens further demanded new traffic signals and flyovers at several congested locations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Complaints about traffic congestion and road encroachments have emerged as top concern of citizens, revealed feedback received through a newly launched QR-based traffic complaint system. Since its launch on November 27, a total of 23 complaints have been registered, with most highlighting congestion, illegal parking and roadside encroachments.

Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra’s initiative to introduce the QR code-based system is receiving strong public response. Additional DCP (Traffic) Basant Kaul said every complaint is being taken seriously and action is initiated promptly. Complaints related to other departments are forwarded to authorities concerned.

One person highlighted that vendor kiosks and wine shop vehicles in Bhanpur cause daily traffic jams, sometimes blocking ambulance movement. Another complaint pointed to e-rickshaw drivers blocking left turns at Board Office Crossing, showing disregard for traffic rules. Traffic police said challan action is being taken and drivers are counselled regularly.

Suggestions also included using a vacant plot at Kabadkhana Waqf Complex for parking, widening Bhopal Talkies–Karond road into a four-lane corridor and installing permanent barricades at Qazi Camp and Karond to prevent shopkeepers from encroaching on roads. Citizens further demanded new traffic signals and flyovers at several congested locations.

Traffic hotspots

The highest number of complaints about traffic jams, congestion and wrong parking have been reported from Bhanpur, Karond, Ayodhya Bypass, Ayodhya Nagar Crossing, Jahangirabad and Hoshangabad Road. Several citizens also complained about absence of traffic police personnel at key intersections.

System helping identify critical issues

DCP Traffic Jitendra Singh Pawar said the system is not only helping resolve routine issues, but also highlighting genuine and critical problems affecting overall traffic network. Each complaint is assigned to an investigating officer for timely response. In urgent cases, immediate intervention is carried out.

