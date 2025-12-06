 MP News: Raj Bhawan Becomes Lok Bhawan But Public Still Not Allowed To Enter
The common man will not be allowed to meet the governor. There has not been any fixed timing for the governor to meet the public. Since the name of Governor’s House has been changed, it is expected that the governor will fix some time to meet the public. The then Governor of MP and UP, Anandi Ben Patel, opened the door of Raj Bhawan to the public for the first time.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raj Bhawan in MP has been rechristened as Lok Bhawan on the pattern of other states across the country. The Central Government has recently decided to change the name of the Governor House from Raj Bhawan to Lok Bhawan.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Governor Mangubhai Patel on Saturday morning. After a few minutes of Yadav’s meeting with Patel, the name of Raj Bhawan was changed to Lok Bhawan on the slab panel outside the governor's house.

The name of Raj Bhawan has been changed in many states after the Central Government’s decision. Although the name of Raj Bhawan has been changed, the system remains the same.

The then Governor of MP and UP, Anandi Ben Patel, opened the door of Raj Bhawan to the public for the first time. She allowed the public to enter Raj Bhawan on Independence Day.

The proposal to change the name of Governor’s House from Raj Bhawan to Lok Bhawan came up at a meeting of the governors. The name Raj Bhawan carried the symbol of colonialism. So, it was decided to change the name.

