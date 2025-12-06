Bhopal News:Early Metro Rides Likely To See Low Footfall; Short Rides, Phased Openings Mean Fewer Commuters | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The initial phase of the Bhopal Metro, set to become operational any time this month between eight stations of priority corridor, is likely to attract fewer passengers.

Officials say most commuters will avoid using the Metro for short-distance travel. Large footfall is expected only after the entire project is completed, offering end-to-end connectivity to far-flung areas.

A senior officer of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRC) said that Metro systems in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru also see limited ridership in their initial phases, and the same is expected for Bhopal Metro.

“Even though the Metro passes through central Bhopal, why would people park their bikes to travel just 3 km or so?” he asked. He said that commuters usually prefer Metro once full connectivity is available. According to standards, Metro services are introduced in areas with at least 20,000 passengers during peak hours. If the estimated footfall is lower, planning a Metro is not feasible. The Bhopal Metro, he said, has been planned according to projected passenger numbers.

Notably, after its inauguration, Indore Metro struggled to attract passengers, and the situation has not improved significantly. Metro officials have set a target to complete the entire Bhopal Metro Project by June 2028.

Expected initial ridership

Managing Director of MPMRC, S Krishna Chaitanya, told Free Press that initial ridership is expected to be lower than projected in the Detailed Project Report.

Future airport connectivity

Similar to Indore Metro, which links city to its airport, Bhopal Metro officials plan to connect Raja Bhoj airport in future phases. A comprehensive mobility plan has been prepared to link major points of the state capital, including the airport.

Stations still under finishing touches

After receiving the No Objection Certificate from Commissioner Metro Rail Safety, Metro trains are ready to roll between eight stations of the priority corridor. However, finishing work is on at some stations. For example, the second entry/exit gate is still being completed at Alkapuri Metro Station, and MP Nagar Metro Station is facing similar delays.

Phase 1 route

Bhopal Metro consists of two lines—Blue Line and Orange Line—envisaging 28 stations. In the initial phase, trains will operate between eight stations: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Board Office Chauraha, MP Nagar, Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, DRM Office, Alkapuri and AIIMS. Metro trials were first conducted on September 26, 2023.