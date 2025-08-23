'Monster’ Man Slaps Woman For Feeding Stray Dogs In UP's Ghaziabad – VIDEO

Man Slaps Woman For Feeding Dog | Instagram/@streetdogsofbombay

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Ghaziabad, where a man physically assaulted a woman for feeding stray dogs late Friday night.

In the video, the woman can be seen walking backward in the middle of the street while the man approaches her and slaps her. She is heard saying, "Didi, video banao," which roughly translates to "Sister, record a video." Moments later, the man slaps her again.

The video shows the man repeatedly slapping the woman while she continues to plead, saying only, "Video banao" (record a video). At one point, the man grabs both of her hands as she tries to protect herself from the ongoing assault.

The man can be heard saying, "Tunne maara hai pehle," meaning "You hit me first."

Shockingly, several bystander men are seen watching the incident unfold, but none intervene.

Toward the end of the video, the woman urges the person recording to "Call 100," referring to the police emergency number. The man responds, "Main karta hoon 100 number pe," meaning "I’ll call 100 myself." The video of the incident has surfaced and has gone viral on social media.

Police Action

The Ghaziabad Police have taken cognisance of the viral video.An FIR has been filed and the accused has been arrested and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

The incident reportedly took place at Siddharth Vihar, Brahmaputra Enclave in Ghaziabad.

SC Order On Stray Dogs

The Supreme Court on Friday, 22 August, modified its earlier verdict passed by a two-judge bench on 11 August, which had ordered a blanket removal of all stray dogs in Delhi NCR and their indefinite relocation to shelters.

The three-judge bench comprising of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria ruled that only stray dogs found to be aggressive or rabid would be housed in shelter homes. The bench reiterated that dogs picked up for vaccination or sterilisation must be released back into their original localities once the process is complete.

Directions For Feeders

The apex court further directed that feeding of community dogs can only take place at spaces specifically designated for the purpose. The Court directed municipalities to ensure that public feeding does not cause nuisance or health hazards in residential areas.

“No public feeding of dogs allowed. Dedicated feeding spaces of stray dogs to be created. Action will be taken against persons found to be feeding dogs on the streets.” The matter, earlier confined to Delhi NCR, has now been expanded pan-India.