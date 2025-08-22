 'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check Celebration Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check Celebration Pics

'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check Celebration Pics

Visuals from the national capital showed one dog lover holding a stray dog in their arms, while others could be seen petting it. Dog lovers held up posters reading: “Sterilise and vaccinate, not relocate.”

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Dog lovers celebrate SC order on stray dogs | PTI

New Delhi: There is a wave of joy among dog lovers across the country after the Supreme Court on Friday, 22 August, modified its earlier verdict passed by a two-judge bench on 11 August, which had ordered a blanket removal of all stray dogs in Delhi NCR and their indefinite relocation to shelters.

Visuals from the national capital showed one dog lover holding a stray dog in their arms, while others could be seen petting it. Dog lovers held up posters reading: “Sterilise and vaccinate, not relocate.”

“Victory for the voiceless. Today we won in the Supreme Court – a huge step forward in the fight for our street dogs’ rights. This is not just a legal win; it’s a win for compassion, humanity, and justice. Every dog deserves dignity, care, and protection – and today, the highest court in the country stood for them. The fight was long, but this victory belongs to every feeder, rescuer, and dog lover who never gave up,” read the caption of a post shared by @furry_paww.

What SC Said In Its Order?

FPJ Shorts
National Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹2.72 Crore Refunds, Addresses 7,256 Consumer Grievances Across 27 Sectors
National Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹2.72 Crore Refunds, Addresses 7,256 Consumer Grievances Across 27 Sectors
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium Replaces Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium As New Venue
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium Replaces Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium As New Venue
'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check Celebration Pics
'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check Celebration Pics
Pune’s Indo-Korean Center Officially Recognised As TOPIK Test Centre, Boosting Korean Language Learning
Pune’s Indo-Korean Center Officially Recognised As TOPIK Test Centre, Boosting Korean Language Learning

The three-judge bench comprising of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria ruled that only stray dogs found to be aggressive or rabid would be housed in shelter homes. This marks a significant departure from the earlier order which had required all strays in the National Capital Region to be moved to such facilities within eight weeks.

The bench reiterated that dogs picked up for vaccination or sterilisation must be released back into their original localities once the process is complete. 

Directions For Feeders

The apex court further directed that feeding of community dogs can only take place at spaces specifically designated for the purpose. The Court directed municipalities to ensure that public feeding does not cause nuisance or health hazards in residential areas.

 “No public feeding of dogs allowed. Dedicated feeding spaces of stray dogs to be created. Action will be taken against persons found to be feeding dogs on the streets.”

Read Also
Supreme Court Modifies Order On Blanket Removal Of Stray Dogs From Delhi NCR: 10 Key Changes...
article-image

The matter, earlier confined to Delhi NCR, has now been expanded pan-India. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check...

'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check...

Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed...

Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses...

Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On...

Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...