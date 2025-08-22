'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check Celebration Pics

Dog lovers celebrate SC order on stray dogs | PTI

New Delhi: There is a wave of joy among dog lovers across the country after the Supreme Court on Friday, 22 August, modified its earlier verdict passed by a two-judge bench on 11 August, which had ordered a blanket removal of all stray dogs in Delhi NCR and their indefinite relocation to shelters.

Visuals from the national capital showed one dog lover holding a stray dog in their arms, while others could be seen petting it. Dog lovers held up posters reading: “Sterilise and vaccinate, not relocate.”

“Victory for the voiceless. Today we won in the Supreme Court – a huge step forward in the fight for our street dogs’ rights. This is not just a legal win; it’s a win for compassion, humanity, and justice. Every dog deserves dignity, care, and protection – and today, the highest court in the country stood for them. The fight was long, but this victory belongs to every feeder, rescuer, and dog lover who never gave up,” read the caption of a post shared by @furry_paww.

What SC Said In Its Order?

The three-judge bench comprising of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria ruled that only stray dogs found to be aggressive or rabid would be housed in shelter homes. This marks a significant departure from the earlier order which had required all strays in the National Capital Region to be moved to such facilities within eight weeks.

The bench reiterated that dogs picked up for vaccination or sterilisation must be released back into their original localities once the process is complete.

Directions For Feeders

The apex court further directed that feeding of community dogs can only take place at spaces specifically designated for the purpose. The Court directed municipalities to ensure that public feeding does not cause nuisance or health hazards in residential areas.

“No public feeding of dogs allowed. Dedicated feeding spaces of stray dogs to be created. Action will be taken against persons found to be feeding dogs on the streets.”

The matter, earlier confined to Delhi NCR, has now been expanded pan-India.