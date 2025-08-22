Supreme Court Modifies Order On Blanket Removal Of Stray Dogs From Delhi NCR: 10 Key Changes Explained

Supreme Court Modifies Order On Blanket Removal Of Stray Dogs From Delhi NCR: Key Changes Explained | FPJ

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, August 22, modified the earlier directions passed by a two-judge bench on August 11, which had ordered a blanket removal of all stray dogs in Delhi NCR and their indefinite shift to shelters.

A three-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria clarified that only aggressive or rabid animals would be moved, while setting additional guidelines on feeding, release, and their adoption.

1. Aggressive and Rabid Dogs to Be Kept in Shelters

The bench ruled that only stray dogs found to be aggressive or rabid would be housed in shelter homes. This marks a significant departure from the earlier order which had required all strays in the National Capital Region to be moved to such facilities within eight weeks.

2. Feeding Allowed Only at Designated Points

The Court further directed that feeding of community dogs can only take place at spaces specifically designated for the purpose. The Court directed municipalities to ensure that public feeding does not cause nuisance or health hazards in residential areas.

3. Stray Dogs to Be Released Back After Vaccination or Sterilisation

The judges reiterated that dogs picked up for vaccination or sterilisation must be released back into their original localities once the process is complete. This maintains continuity with existing protocols followed under previous judicial orders.

4. Animal Lovers Permitted to Adopt Dogs from Shelters

In an additional direction, the Court said that animal lovers who wish to adopt dogs may approach authorities to take animals from the shelters. This provision creates a legal pathway for adoption and aims to provide care for dogs kept away from public spaces.

5. No Obstruction To Municipal Action

The Court reiterated that no individual or organisation can obstruct municipal authorities from picking up dogs in line with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

6. Order Extended Nationwide

The matter, earlier confined to Delhi NCR, has now been expanded pan-India. The bench impleaded all States and Union Territories and indicated that similar petitions pending before High Courts will be transferred to the Supreme Court for the framing of a uniform national policy.

7. Infrastructure For Shelters To Continue

The Court directed that municipal bodies must continue to comply with earlier instructions regarding the creation of dog shelters and pounds across Delhi, as stated in the August 11 order.

8. Deposits From Petitioners and NGOs

The bench directed every individual petitioner to deposit Rs 25,000 and each NGO to deposit Rs 2 lakh with the registry. The Court clarified that this requirement was aimed at ensuring accountability and discouraging frivolous or repetitive petitions in the highly sensitive matter of stray dog management.

9. Ban on Public Feeding of Strays

The Court took a firm stand against indiscriminate feeding of stray dogs in public areas, saying such practices often lead to conflict, accidents, and public health concerns. “No public feeding of dogs allowed. Dedicated feeding spaces of stray dogs to be created. Action will be taken against persons found to be feeding dogs on the streets,” the order said.

10. Case to Return After 8 Weeks

Posting the matter for hearing after eight weeks, the Court asked authorities to update on compliance with sterilisation, vaccination, shelter management, and enforcement of feeding restrictions. The bench also indicated that the issue requires continuous monitoring, given its implications for public safety and animal welfare, and said the matter would remain under active consideration until a consistent framework is in place.

The case originated on 28 July when a two-judge bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan took suo motu cognisance of a Times of India report titled City hounded by strays and kids pay price.

Their sweeping August 11 order benched by Justice JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, was later referred to a larger bench after lawyers pointed out conflicts with earlier rulings. The three-judge bench heard the matter on August 14 and delivered its order today.