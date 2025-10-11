 'Caste Discrimination Persists In Indian Administrative Services,' Says BSP Supremo Mayawati After IPS Officer Puran Kumar's Suicide
His wife, Amneet P. Kumar, a senior IAS officer in Haryana, has accused top officials of orchestrating a sustained campaign of caste-based harassment and mental torture against her husband.

Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 02:07 PM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati | PTI

New Delhi: The suicide of senior IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar in Haryana has sparked widespread grief and outrage across the country, particularly among Dalit and Bahujan communities. Mayawati, National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed deep concern over the incident, calling it a national shame and a reflection of the caste-based discrimination still prevalent in India’s administrative systems.

Kumar, who held the rank of Inspector General, reportedly died by suicide on October 7, 2025, at his residence in Chandigarh.

His wife, Amneet P. Kumar, a senior IAS officer in Haryana, has accused top officials of orchestrating a sustained campaign of caste-based harassment and mental torture against her husband.

In an eight-page suicide note, Kumar allegedly named senior officers including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, detailing years of humiliation and professional sabotage.

Following the allegations, the Chandigarh Police registered an FIR and formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

Civil society groups and rights activists have joined the chorus demanding a transparent and impartial investigation, warning against any attempt to reduce the probe into the tragedy to a bureaucratic formality.

Mayawati, in a statement posted on her official X handle, said Kumar’s death had jolted the conscience of the nation.

She emphasised that the incident was not merely a personal loss but a systemic failure, exposing the deep-rooted casteism embedded in institutions meant to uphold justice and equality.

She called for swift and strict action against those responsible, urging the Haryana government to act with integrity and seriousness.

Mayawati also appealed to the Supreme Court and the Central Government to take cognisance of the case, stressing that their intervention could ensure the investigation remains free from political interference and addresses the broader implications of casteism in public service.

The tragedy has reignited debate around the creamy layer concept in reservation policies.

Kumar’s high-ranking position did not shield him from caste-based persecution, underscoring that discrimination persists regardless of economic status or professional achievement.

His death stands as a stark reminder that caste-based exploitation continues at every level of society. As the investigation proceeds, the nation watches closely, hoping that justice will be served and that Kumar’s death will lead to meaningful reforms in how caste discrimination is addressed within India’s governance structures.

