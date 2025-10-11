President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers At Dwarkadhish Temple During Gujarat Visit | X @rashtrapatibhvn

Dwarka: President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Gujarat's Dwarkadhish Temple on Saturday, as part of her three-day visit to the state.

This spiritual visit forms a key part of her itinerary before she proceeds to Ahmedabad, where she will attend the 71st convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith as the chief guest.

Tweet

Taking to X, the President's Office said, "President Droupadi Murmu had Darshan at Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat and offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of all."

President Droupadi Murmu had Darshan at Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat and offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of all. pic.twitter.com/XvIhFniis5 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 11, 2025

The President's visit underscores a blend of spiritual, cultural, and academic engagements in the state. Her presence at Gujarat Vidyapith, a university founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920, holds special significance as it continues to promote Gandhian values and education.

About President Murmu's Visit To Somnath Temple

On Friday, as part of her Gujarat tour, President Murmu visited the iconic Somnath Temple, where she performed 'darshan' and 'puja'. She also paid floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel located near the temple, honouring the legacy of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and a key architect of national integration.

Later in the day, the President travelled to Gir National Park, where she interacted with members of the local tribal community at Sasan Gir.

Commending their nature-friendly lifestyle, she described it as a model for sustainable living and a source of inspiration for all.

President Droupadi Murmu performed Darshan and Puja at the Somnath temple in Gujarat. She also paid floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the temple. pic.twitter.com/ho6bhCtoAh — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 10, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu visited Gir National Park, the home of majestic Asiatic lion and, rich and diverse wildlife. Later, she also interacted with the local tribal people. The President said that the nature-friendly lifestyle of tribal community is a source of inspiration for… pic.twitter.com/8oxaoodk69 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 10, 2025

In her address, the President encouraged tribal families to prioritise education, noting with appreciation that the Siddi tribal community has achieved a literacy rate exceeding 72 per cent.

President Murmu highlighted the Central government's various initiatives aimed at the welfare of tribal communities. She urged residents to not only take advantage of these schemes but also raise awareness within their communities.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the members of the local tribal community at Sasan Gir, Gujarat https://t.co/TsXmnkScR8 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 10, 2025

She emphasised the importance of tribal inclusion in India's development, stating that with "active participation from our tribal brothers and sisters, we are working towards a just and respectful society where their traditions are preserved and rights protected. This is crucial to making India a developed nation by the year 2047."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)