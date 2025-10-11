 'Trump Considers PM Modi Personal Friend': US Ambassador-Designate To India Sergio Gor After Meeting PM - VIDEO
Gor also gifted PM Modi a framed photo of him and President Trump at the White House, with Trump's message and signature on it. “Mr Prime Minister, you are great,” read Trump's special message for PM Modi.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Meets Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor | X/@narendramodi

New Delhi: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor on Saturday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that President Donald Trump considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great and personal friend.”

PM Modi also posted on X after the meeting,"Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation. The two leaders discussed the Gaza peace plan and also spoke about the trade deal.

PM Modi took to X to share the development. "Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks."

