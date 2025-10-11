Kolkata News: Saugata Roy Stirs Controversy Within TMC, Criticises Party’s Focus On Fairs And Games Ahead Of Elections

TMC MP Saugata Roy |

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy once again got into controversy by speaking against his own party.

Speaking at a Bijoya Sammilani, Roy was heard saying that if a party is busy organizing games and fairs (Khela and Mela), especially when the election is near, that party loses ‘political soul’.

“Elections are nearing and nearly six months are left and the party should focus on political activities, strategies to cope with the challenges and not anything else that is not related to the political activities or political party’s identity,” mentioned the TMC MP.

Opposition also upped their ante and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said that he wondered why Saugata Roy became vocal so late.

“TMC is synonymous to ‘Khela and Mela’. While North Bengal is facing havoc due to flood and the Chief Minister was dancing in Durga Carnival,” said Bhattacharya.

CPI (M) leader Shatarup Ghosh added that the senior TMC MP is making such comments for political gains.

“Saugata Roy is a veteran politician and he is making such comments keeping in BJP’s line maybe, he wants to become Governor of any state just like his elder brother. Earlier he had also spoken in favour of SIR,” added Ghosh.