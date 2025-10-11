 UP: Karwa Chauth Celebration Turns Violent After Women, Her Husband & Son Beaten By 3 Men Over Bike's Headlight In Ghaziabad; VIDEO
A Karwa Chauth celebration turned violent over the headlight of a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday. A woman, her husband, and their son were allegedly assaulted by a man and his two associates

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Karwa Chauth Celebration Turns Violent After Women, Her Husband & Son Beaten By 3 Men Over Bike's Headlight In Ghaziabad (Screengrab) | X/@newsnowlivee

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, where a Karwa Chauth celebration turned violent over the headlight of a motorcycle. A woman, her husband, and their son were allegedly assaulted by a man and his two associates following a confrontation, reported India Today.

The incident was recorded on camera. A video of the alleged incident surfaced online. As per the report, the woman, along with her husband and son, visited the Kotwali Nagar area to get Mehndi applied to her hands ahead of Karwa Chauth.

Video Of The Incident:

The dispute erupted after the accused came into the area and his motorcycle light fell on the woman’s eyes, an eyewitness told the police. She asked him to switch off the headlight, but he ignored her request. The matter escalated after the woman’s husband himself switched off the bike.

The biker then called his two associates and reported started thrashing the woman, her husband, and son. After receiving information, cops reached the spot. The police have identified the suspects with the help of the footage, reported India Today.

One of the suspects was taken into custody. Meanwhile, a manhunt operation has been launched to nab the remaining suspects.

The extent of injuries sustained by the woman and her family members is not known yet. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

The festival of Karwa Chauth 2025 was celebrated with great devotion and love across India on Friday, October 10. This sacred occasion holds deep significance for married women, who observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands’ long life, happiness, and prosperity.

