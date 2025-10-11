Missing Assam Porter Found Alive After 22 Days In Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang Mountains | File Pic (Representative Image)

A porter from Assam, Unnot Taye of Silapathar in Dhemaji district, who had been missing for 22 days in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, was found alive on October 10. Taye had gone missing on September 20 while returning from a porter assignment along the strategic Panggo–Jorging hilly jungle track, a difficult stretch near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Gruelling journey with heavy loads

Taye, along with 11 other porters, had reached Tuting on September 16 to carry cement from Panggo village to Jorging an 82-km trek through steep and remote terrain that typically takes seven to eight days on foot. Porters carry 20–25 kg of cement each and traverse an average of just 2 km per hour through dense jungle and steep inclines.

During the return trek, Taye went missing, prompting a missing person report to be filed at Tuting police station on September 23.

Rescue operation and recovery

On October 10, another porter spotted Taye lying unconscious near the second camp and alerted the authorities. A 60-member rescue team comprising police, army personnel, villagers, medical staff, and members of the Jering Matkir Society (JMS) swiftly mobilised to bring him to safety.

Taye was given intravenous fluids, kept near firewood to restore body temperature, and later shifted to the Community Health Centre in Tuting for further treatment.

Importance of strategic defence roads

The incident occurred along the Panggo–Jorging defence road, a key project aimed at improving connectivity to the LAC under Migging circle. The 82-km road, constructed by NHIDCL, is divided into two phases, with Phase I (40 km) underway since January 26.

Officials say such infrastructure projects not only ensure rapid troop movement and logistics in sensitive border areas but also provide vital lifelines for civilians, offering better access to healthcare, education, and markets. The absence of a completed road contributed to the risk faced by Taye and others during the trek.