'Justice Served': Man Tortures & Kills 2-Month-Old Puppy, Gets Thrashed By Locals In Delhi's Shalimar Bagh; Netizens React | VIDEO

Man Tortures & Kills 2-Month-Old Puppy, Gets Thrashed By Locals In Delhi's Shalimar Bagh (Screengrab) | Insstagram/@streetdogsofbombay

New Delhi: Dramatic scenes unfolded in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Friday night (October 10) after a man allegedly tortured and killed a two-month-old puppy. The incident infuriated the locals, and they informed the police. However, before handing the accused to the police, the residents of the area thrashed him.

The incident was caught on camera. In a video shared by the Instagram handle streetdogsofbombay, it could be seen that locals were brutally beating up the accused, while a woman, believed to be his wife, was trying to shield him. Later, cops managed to take the accused and his wife in a police van.

It was alleged that the man broke the puppy’s legs before killing it. It angered the residents, and they caught the accused.

Netizens have come in support of the locals and are demanding strict action against the accused.

“For once seeing karma being served felt good, though hitting him will not solve the issue. But a price had to be paid for the crime,” one of the Instagram users wrote.

“I can sleep peacefully tonight knowing that there are people out there who are doing everything in their capacity to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves! Take a bow! Justice served. Hope people see this and think 10 times before hurting another poor animal,” another user wrote.

“This isn't enough. Make sure he is behind bars for a long term and his profession is hurt,” an Instagram user said.

It is not known whether a case has been filed against the man in the matter.