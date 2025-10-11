Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Restored; Here's What He Said In His First Post

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: The Facebook account of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was restored on Saturday. Yadav’s account was suspended by Meta on Friday. The incident sparked a political controversy, with Samajwadi Party leaders blaming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the suspension of the Facebook account.

In his first post after his account was restored, Yadav paid tribute to Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan by sharing his image. “By total revolution I mean seeing the most oppressed person in society at the pinnacle of power,” The SP chief wrote.

Yadav has a verified page on Facebook with over eight million followers. The exact reason for the suspension the SP chief’s Facebook account is still not known.

Here's What Ashwini Vaishnaw Said:

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw denied allegations levelled by the SP leaders. He clarified that the Centre has no role in the suspension of the Facebook account and Meta took the action.

“The action has been taken by Facebook. The government has no role in it. An abusive post was made from his account, because of which Facebook has taken this decision according to its own policies,” Vaishnaw said as quoted by News18.

Samajwadi Party Leader’s Reaction:

SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand shared a post on X, stating that the suspension of Yadav's account is an attack on democracy. "The suspension of the Facebook account of the respected national president of the country's third largest party, Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, is an attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency in the country, where it wants to suppress every voice raised in opposition," Chaand said in a post.

"However, the Samajwadi Party will continue to oppose the anti-people policies of the BJP. @yadavakhilesh," he added.

National Secretary of Samajwadi Party, Rajeev Rai, also condemned this act, saying it's a blow to India's democratic system.

"Blocking the account of the leader of the third largest party in the country's parliament, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Honorable Shri @yadavakhilesh ji, by FACEBOOK is not only condemnable but also a blow to India's democratic system," Rai's X post read.

Rai also said that if the BJP has done this, then it's a "mistake".