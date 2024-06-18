 MP: Boat Operating Illegally In Chambal River Overturns, Narrow Escape For 17 Passengers, 8 Bikes Missing
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A boat carrying 17 passengers and eight bikes overturned in Chambal river on Tuesday. Fortunately, all passengers are safe, however their bikes are missing. The incident occurred after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the removal of the pontoon bridge at Useth Ghat on June 17, prompting local residents to start operating boats without permission.

article-image

The boat, traveling from Vindwa Ghat in Morena to Uthsana Ghat in Uttar Pradesh, began to fill with water and sank. Passengers managed to save themselves by jumping into the river, but the bikes went down with the boat.

People working near the river rushed to help and rescue the passengers and bikes. News of the sinking spread quickly, drawing onlookers from nearby areas. The police arrived at Uthsana Ghat and began investigating the accident.

After the removal of the pontoon bridge, unauthorised boat operations have started at several ghats.

article-image

Despite being aware of these illegal activities, officials from both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have turned a blind eye, prioritising passenger convenience.

Local residents, eager to reach their destinations quickly, often risk their lives by choosing these unauthorized boat rides over safer options. Despite the availability of vehicle steamers arranged by the Uttar Pradesh government after the removal of the pontoon bridge at Useth Ghat, many still opt for these dangerous boat rides, putting themselves in peril.

