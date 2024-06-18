13-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 14th Floor In Indore On First Day Of School; 2nd Child Suicide In Two Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old student died after she allegedly jumped from the 14th floor of a residential building in Indore on Tuesday. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed inside the society.

Preliminary investigation and CCTV footage reveals the girl committed suicide, said police.

The girl was identified as Anjali, daughter of Amol Ayamiyar, committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of Apollo DB city in the Nipania area of Lasudia police station in Indore. Anjali was a 7th-grade student at Advance Academy School. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

According to TI Taresh Soni, Anjali left home for school in the morning, and her father walked her to the gate. However, instead of taking the school bus, she went to a nearby apartment building. She took the lift to the 14th floor, reached the terrace and jumped off, ending her life.

CCTV footage shows Anjali returning to the township gate after her father left and then taking the lift in another building to the top floor, where she jumped off.

Anjali's family includes her father, who is a manager at CCI Container Corporation, and her older brother, who studies in the 11th grade at DPS School. The family originally hails from Pune and moved to Indore from Vishakhapatnam in March 2024. They had recently settled in the building and enrolled their children in school. The family is currently not in a condition to provide statements or talk.