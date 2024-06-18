 13-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 14th Floor In Indore On First Day Of School; 2nd Child Suicide In Two Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore13-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 14th Floor In Indore On First Day Of School; 2nd Child Suicide In Two Days

13-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 14th Floor In Indore On First Day Of School; 2nd Child Suicide In Two Days

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed inside the society.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old student died after she allegedly jumped from the 14th floor of a residential building in Indore on Tuesday. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed inside the society.

Preliminary investigation and CCTV footage reveals the girl committed suicide, said police.

The girl was identified as Anjali, daughter of Amol Ayamiyar, committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of Apollo DB city in the Nipania area of Lasudia police station in Indore. Anjali was a 7th-grade student at Advance Academy School. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Read Also
10-Year-Old Boy Kills Self After Argument With Friend While Playing In Indore
article-image

(With inputs from staff reporter)

According to TI Taresh Soni, Anjali left home for school in the morning, and her father walked her to the gate. However, instead of taking the school bus, she went to a nearby apartment building. She took the lift to the 14th floor, reached the terrace and jumped off, ending her life.

CCTV footage shows Anjali returning to the township gate after her father left and then taking the lift in another building to the top floor, where she jumped off.

Read Also
MP: Barwani Rape Victim Referred To Indore, Accused Sent To Police Remand
article-image
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Anjali's family includes her father, who is a manager at CCI Container Corporation, and her older brother, who studies in the 11th grade at DPS School. The family originally hails from Pune and moved to Indore from Vishakhapatnam in March 2024. They had recently settled in the building and enrolled their children in school. The family is currently not in a condition to provide statements or talk.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

13-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 14th Floor In Indore On First Day Of School; 2nd Child Suicide In Two...

13-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 14th Floor In Indore On First Day Of School; 2nd Child Suicide In Two...

MP June 18 Weather Update: Pre-Monsoon Rains Hit State, Red Alert Issued For Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni...

MP June 18 Weather Update: Pre-Monsoon Rains Hit State, Red Alert Issued For Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni...

Congress Demands Arrest Of Akshay Kanti Bam, Suspension Of DAVV VC Renu Jain & Registrar Ajay Verma...

Congress Demands Arrest Of Akshay Kanti Bam, Suspension Of DAVV VC Renu Jain & Registrar Ajay Verma...

Indore Launches Air Taxi Service Connecting Bhopal & Jabalpur; Limited Passengers On Maiden Flight

Indore Launches Air Taxi Service Connecting Bhopal & Jabalpur; Limited Passengers On Maiden Flight

Indore: Around 30k New Diabetes Cases Found, Only 10 Percent Manages To Control

Indore: Around 30k New Diabetes Cases Found, Only 10 Percent Manages To Control