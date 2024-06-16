MP: Barwani Rape Victim Referred To Indore, Accused Sent To Police Remand

FPJ

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A day after one five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a person from the same locality, the victim was referred to Indore for advanced medical treatment.

Local MLA Rajan Mandloi called her parents over the phone and took all the information about her well-being. Mandloi also talked to the administration and higher authorities asking them to provide every needful treatment to the girl. Mandloi added that doctors told him that the girl was out of danger.

Meanwhile, police arrested the accused a few hours after the incident and he was produced before the court on Sunday from where he was sent to police remand.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the victim came to her maternal grandparents' place in a locality under the Kotwali police station limit and was abducted by the accused.

The accused lured the victim away from her maternal grandfather's lap by promising to give her Kulfi and then committed the crime. The girl was later found crying outside the village and was taken to the district hospital by her family.

The girl was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of District Hospital and treatment was started. Due to her critical condition, she was referred to a hospital in Indore.

The victimís maternal grandfather said that he was sitting at home with the girl when the accused took her away.

When the accused did not bring the girl back for about 45 minutes and when he inquired about the shops in the village, the girl was seen crying outside the village.

Resentment among villagers

After the incident, a large number of villagers expressed their anger. They demanded capital punishment for the accused as well as the demolition of the accused's house. Meanwhile, Barwani SP Punit Gehlot said that the accused was booked under relevant Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The investigation is in full swing and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure stringent action against the accused for his act, he said.