Bhopal Crime Update: Saleswoman Raped On Marriage Pretext; Armed Men Spotted Roaming In UB City Colony

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old saleswoman was allegedly raped by her co-worker for a long time on the pretext that he would marry her. The woman later learnt that the accused was already married, and had a daughter too. The accused refused to marry her. She complained to the police who arrested him.

Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that saleswoman who worked in a private company in the city came in contact with Abbas Sooja (50). In April 2024, Sooja told her that he wanted to marry her, which she accepted. On May 19, Sooja called her to his house located in the city when no one was home. After she went there, Sooja held her captive in a room and violated her. When she protested, the accused threatened her with dire consequences.

Recently, the woman came to know that Sooja was already married and had 8-year-old daughter. When she began mounting pressure on him for marriage, Sooja refused after which the woman approached police on Monday and lodged a complaint. The police arrested Sooja thereafter.

Armed men spotted roaming in UB City Colony

Bhopal: Several arms-wielding men were spotted roaming in UB City Colony on Kolar Road on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, whose presence was captured on CCTV camera. They were spotted roaming in the colony for a long time. The colony residents approached police on Monday morning, demanding to increase patrolling in the area.

Kolar police station TI Ashutosh Upadhyay told Free Press that society’s residents approached police on Monday morning, and submitted CCTV footages to them. When checked, four men with covered faces holding arms entered the colony. Although no thefts or other untoward incidents were reported, they roamed in the colony, which hinted that they might be conducting a recce.

A few days ago, unidentified thieves had broken into several houses in English Villa Colony of Kolar. The residents also reflected on the same, and indicated the possibility of the same miscreants, captured in the footages, to be involved in the thefts at English Villa Colony. TI Upadhyay said that the incident was being probed and the suspects spotted in the footage were being searched for.