Bhopal Street Food Special: From Amritsari Chole Kulche To Kurkure Soya Chaap, Top 6 Roadside Stalls Serving Delicious Punjabi Food

By: Yash Ahuja | May 18, 2024
Food unites all irrespective of their age, class, creed and religion, and if it comes to Punjabi Delicacies, it has no match. So, here are top 5 street food places in the city of Bhopal where you can enjoy delicious, mouthwatering Punjabi Food.
1. Maharaja Malai Chaap - M.N. 03, Surya Nagar, New Jail Rd, opposite Elixir Green, Karond, Bhopal Must Try - Stuff Masala Chaap & Kurkure Chaap
2. Shyam Chole Kulche - New Market near Mata Mandir Chauraha Must Try - Chole Kulche
3. Veer Ji Malai Chaap - 24-B Sector, Raisen Road, Indrapuri, Bhopal Must Try - Veg Lollipop & Afghani Chaap
4. Gyani Ji De Chhole Bhature - 16,5, indra bhavan, Sector C, Indrapuri, Bhopal Must Try - Punjabi Chhole Bhature
5. Khalsa Amritsari Kulche Wala - Rd Number 12, 11 No. Bus Stop, E-6, Arera Colony, Bhopal Must Try - Paneer Kulcha & Sarson ka Saag and Makki ki Roti
6. Punjab Da Tadka- One Walk, Bansal One, Station, Habib Ganj, Bhopal Must Try- Amritsari Chole Kulche with Sweet Lassi.
These were the top 5 places in Bhopal where you can enjoy delicious Punjabi Food this weekend. We will be back with a new selection of food places for you next weekend.
