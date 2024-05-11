6 Aesthetic Lounges & Cafes In Bhopal That Will Light Up Your Instagram Mood

By: Harshita Rawat | May 11, 2024
Ready for a Treat? Explore these aesthetic restaurants in Bhopal that will brighten up your Instagram stories...and your mood!
1. Cafe Zoku: Experience Asian feels and feasts at Zoku. Location: Bansal One
2. Boscos: Want some Mediterranean vibes? Boscos is your place. Best food and great ambiance will make it your go-to restaurant! Location: DB Mall
3. Romeo lane cafe! With chic interiors, this is the perfect place in Bhopal to show off your friends on Instagram. Location: Bansal One
4. Cafe Chino! Simple & Elegant, Cafe Chino will take you back in olden royal times. Location: Jehanuma Palace, Shyamala Hills
5. Ivory: Looking for something fancy and fun, take a trip to Ivory with your friends! Location: Bansal One
6. The Evening post: Wanna feel British? How about a coffee and cheesecake here at 4pm!
Thanks For Reading!