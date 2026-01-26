 MP News: 27 Bison Translocated To Bandhavgarh As Second Phase Concludes On Republic Day -- VIDEO
The second phase of bison translocation from Satpura Tiger Reserve to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was successfully completed on Republic Day. A total of 27 bison, including five males and 22 females, were shifted to improve genetic diversity. The operation involved wildlife officials and veterinarians and aims to stabilise the bison population and strengthen the prey base in Bandhavgarh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of Bison translocation to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve from Satpura Tiger Reserve was completed successfully on Monday.

Under the translocation programme, total 27 Bison were translocated to Bandhavgarh. The Satpura’s Bison were shifted to improve the gene quality of existing population of Bison in Bandhavgarh.

The work of translocation Bison was started on January 22 under Population Management Strategies for Gaur (Bison): Supplementation of Bison in Bandhavgarh.

This expedition saw involvement of more than 150 officials of Satpura and more than 60 officials of Bandhavgarh.

Altogether five male bison and 22 female bison were shifted from Satpura to Bandhavgarh in second phase of translocation.

As the distance between Satpura and Bandhavgarh is 593 km and hence translocation of Bison was a challenging task.

To assist the translocation team in dealing with any kind of eventuality in way, wild life doctors team was travelling with the team.

Before and after translocation, health of Bison were checked. All the translocated Bison were released into Bison enclosure of Bandhavgarh. On Sunday, 6 Bison were translocated to Bandhavgarh in a specially designed vehicle.

Notably, Bison have disappeared from Bandhavgarh landscape in 1998. Under Bison rehabilitation plan, 50 Bison were brought to Bandhavgarh from Kanha Tiger Reserve in 2010-11.

In February 2025, 22 Bison were brought to Bandhavgarh from Satpura.

The recent translocation of Bison will ensure in stabilising the population of Bison in Bandhavgarh and strengthening the prey base. From the year 2010 and till date, Bandhavgarh is having around 190 Bison.

