 Republic Day 2026: Madhya Pradesh Public Health Minister Sampatiya Uikey Hoists Tricolour In Jabalpur; Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar Hoists In Gwalior
Republic Day 2026: Madhya Pradesh Public Health Minister Sampatiya Uikey Hoists Tricolour In Jabalpur; Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar Hoists In Gwalior

Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Jabalpur and Gwalior. Minister Sampatiya Uikey hoisted the tricolour in Jabalpur, while Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar led the ceremony in Gwalior. Parades, cultural programmes, and departmental tableaux were organised, and freedom fighters, martyrs’ families, and officials were honoured across both districts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Republic Day in Jabalpur and Gwalior was celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm.

Public Health Engineering Minister Sampatiya Uikey hoisted the national flag in the main district-level ceremony was held at the Police Line Parade Ground in Jabalpur.

The main ceremony in Gwalior was held at the SAF Ground in Kampoo. Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar hoisted the national flag, took the salute of the parade, and read out the Chief Minister’s message. MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha was also present on the occasion.

After hoisting the tricolour, she took the salute of the parade.

Uikey read out the message of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. She released three-colour balloons into the sky, marking the celebration.

At the Madhya Pradesh High Court premises in Jabalpur, the main ceremony was organised at the Oval Lawn. Chief Justice Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva hoisted the national flag there. During the programme, the mobile court was flagged off, showing the judiciary’s effort to reach people at the grassroots level. Meanwhile, at the Collectorate campus, Collector Raghvendra Singh hoisted the tricolour in the presence of officers and staff.

Across the district, the national flag was hoisted at government buildings, offices, and institutions. In the evening, a Bharat Parv programme will be organised at the Shaheed Smarak Bhavan in Gol Bazaar at 6 pm. To mark the occasion, all government buildings and important structures in the district were decorated with lights.

Republic Day 2026: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Hoists Tricolour In Hometown Ujjain, Speaks On...
article-image

After the flag hoisting in Gwalior, school children presented colourful cultural programmes. Freedom fighters, families of Kargil martyrs, and democracy fighters were honoured by the chief guest.

Attractive departmental tableaux were also part of the celebrations. Republic Day programmes were organised not only at the district headquarters but also at block, tehsil, and village levels, where the national flag was hoisted with pride.

Overheard In Bhopal: Land Deals, Shady Postings And Power Games In Bureaucracy
article-image

After the main ceremony, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar visited a government school near Kampoo Sports Complex and the thousand-bed hospital area. He joined children for a special midday meal programme organised on Republic Day.

In Gwalior, the Divisional Commissioner Manoj Khatri hoisted the flag at the Joint Revenue Building, while Collector Ruchika Chauhan hoisted the tricolour at the Collectorate. SSP Dharamveer Singh hoisted the flag at the police office. The national flag was also hoisted at the district panchayat, janpad panchayat offices, Gwalior Municipal Corporation, and all urban bodies across the district.

