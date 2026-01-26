Overheard In Bhopal: Land Deals, Shady Postings And Power Games In Bureaucracy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Land Deal

There are discussions in the corridors of power over the purchase of land by a couple, both of whom are IAS officers. They have purchased plots of land in MP as well as in another state. Because purchasing plots in their own names could have created problems, they are obtaining them in the names of their relatives.

There are reports that Sahib is investing money in the name of his brother. Sahib’s brother recently visited the state capital to finalise a land deal. The bureaucrats say the husband and wife are making money through off-stage deals. The department where they are posted deals in purchases. A man close to the couple is turning black money into white on their behalf. Complaints about the duo have already reached the higher-ups in the government, but both have lobbied the top bosses and remained in their positions.

Shady Dealers

At the recent collector-commissioner meeting, Bade Sahib made it clear that the government knew what the collectors posted in different districts were doing. The government was aware of what the officers had up their sleeves. The statement, though it kicked up dust, deprived many collectors posted in districts of their sleep.

Now, the government is preparing a list of collectors against whom cases of corruption are being discussed. There are reports that the preliminary feedback provided to the higher-ups has named collectors of five districts who are taking sweeteners. Out of the five officers, three were directly recruited and two were promoted. The officers whose names cropped up in the list got postings through their clout. These officers have someone either in the ruling party or in the administration. Ergo, the names of some officers may be rubbed out from the list in the coming days.

Voice Of Honesty

The government system is corrupt, but it does not mean that all officers are unethical. An example of this was recently found in the state capital. An officer brought a businessman to a young Sahib posted in the state capital. The officer and the Sahib work in the same department. After introducing the businessman to the young Sahib, the officer went out of the cabin.

There are reports that the businessman offered a sweetener to Sahib. The businessman offered ₹5 crore to the IAS officer for a piece of work. The young officer said goodbye to the businessman with due respect. Afterwards, the young Sahib called the officer who had introduced the businessman to him into his cabin and dressed him down. Sahib’s attitude surprised the officer. The IAS officer clearly told his subordinates that so long as he was in the department, there would be no underhand dealings. Now, the officer of the department wants Sahib to leave the department as early as possible.

Stick Or Carrot!

There are discussions about the postings of two IAS officers. Both were considered non-performers in their previous departments, but their current postings are considered better than the earlier ones. After the posting of one of the officers, the government’s revenue was continuously declining. Sahib was unable to control his department. People in the corridors of power say many irregularities were taking place in the department, affecting revenue collection.

This was the reason he was removed from the department, but he was given an important position in the state capital. The same thing is said about the other officer. The financial condition of the organisation where he was posted deteriorated in the past few years. About the officer, it is said that he rarely goes to the office. But Sahib has been posted in an important department as a reward for ruining the condition of the organisation. Now, officers say that instead of giving a stick, the government has given him a carrot.

Mr Obstruction

The government has removed the collector from a district after receiving complaints against him, but the higher-ups had to struggle to complete the formalities for removing him. As important work is going on, the government is required to take an NoC from a powerful organisation to remove any collector.

The government sent the file for removing the collector. There are reports that a senior IAS officer was not ready to send back the file. He wanted to know the reasons for removing the collector. The officer was neither ready to write anything on the file nor prepared to process it. Efforts to get the file processed continued for three days. Then, out of compulsion, the government completed the process.