Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Dame Fortune Holds Key, Into Lap Of Religion, Ego Clash & More | FP Photo

Dame Fortune holds the key.

The election of the BJP’s national president is over. Now, the party is discussing whether fortune makes unstirred boats move. There are many leaders in the state who think their stature is higher than that of the newly elected national president, Nitin Nabin. But they think fortune may have played the trick. After the national president’s election, a senior leader from the state feels disappointed. Though this leader’s name did not make headlines for the coveted position, it was discussed within the BJP’s inner circle. At present, the party has not given him any important position. Now, this BJP leader wants an important assignment either in the party organization or in the Central Government. The party bosses have assured him of assigning some crucial tasks. In this situation, the leader is waiting to see whether good luck goes with him. A minister in the state cabinet is also saying the same thing to his aides. He says he possesses all the qualities that the new national president does, but he is lagging in climbing up the ladder of success.

Into lap of religion

A former minister from the state, who has seen many ups and downs in politics, is gearing up for a big event. He is building a temple. Its consecration ceremony will soon take place. The politician has invited Sadhus and Sants from across the country. These days, he personally meets important politicians or saints. The consecration ceremony will continue for ten days. Either a senior politician or a saint will participate in the ceremony daily. The temple, where the idols of the nine planets in our solar system are being installed, is unique. It is going to be the first temple where the nine planets will be worshipped. The politician has not been enjoying good times for the past two years. He got a shock after his defeat in an election. Afterwards, he made efforts to hog the limelight, but the party ignored him. Now, all eyes will be on the former minister to see what happens to him after the completion of the temple and its consecration ceremony.

Ego clash

A minister from the state is reportedly angry with a central minister. At a recent event, the central minister criticized his state counterpart, citing his name. The state minister, too, replied to him. There are reports that he spoke about the central minister’s conduct at some places. Once the union minister and his state counterpart were on good terms, but with the passage of time, a chasm cropped up between them. A time came when the duo stopped talking to each other. Their relationship, in the meantime, slightly improved, but it embittered again. These two leaders were in Delhi recently. Yet, except for exchanging pleasantries, the duo did not talk to each other. People in the corridors of power are discussing the issue.

Minister’s happiness

A minister in the state cabinet is happy these days. He has been unhappy for two years because his department lacks importance. But a recent incident has reduced the minister’s sadness. The minister has an opportunity to visit Davos with the head of state. Because of the election of the party’s national president, the head of state’s trip to Davos was slightly delayed. So, he sent a minister to the World Economic Forum with a team of officers. The minister was so happy that he had been welcomed with drumbeats in his constituency before leaving for Davos. The supporters of the minister also congratulated him for the trip. The minister did not confine his joy only to his constituency. He also made posts on social media about his jaunt to Davos. Even after reaching there, the minister is sending reels on social media. The reason for sending him to Davos was that the minister whom the government wanted to send declined to go there on health grounds. So, he got the chance to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Sailing on two boats

The state BJP, people in the corridors of power say, fears fielding a party legislator in an election. The legislator announced in the presence of the head of state that she would quit the Congress and join the ruling party. Afterwards, because of certain legal complexities, she stopped saying that she had defected to the BJP. She participates in the functions organized by the BJP and remains on the stage with the party leaders. The problem with the BJP is that it is afraid of fielding her in an election. Likewise, the legislator herself fears facing an election and quitting her membership of the House. The reason for her fear is that she had promised the people that she would change her constituency into a district. But all her efforts to do so fell through. As the government has set up a commission for delimitation of districts and begun the census, it is not possible to create a new district. On the other hand, BJP leaders from the constituency where the legislator comes from are not ready to accept her. A BJP MLA may also use his resources to ensure her defeat. In such a situation, the female legislator is trying to spend the rest of the three years of her House membership by sailing on two boats.

Digging their own grave

—one step forward, two steps back—is applicable to the Congress in the state. Its own leaders undo the progress the party makes, frustrating its workers and supporters. The recent deaths in Indore because of contaminated water gave the party a major issue to corner the government in the upcoming budget session in the House and outside it. The party took to the streets over the issue. Everything was going well. In the meantime, a legislator from the party issued a statement against women, which thwarted the moves the party made to tear into the government. But now, it is in a defensive mode. The legislator, who made such a statement, does not come from the Congress’s stock. Before joining the opposition camp, he joined several political outfits. The lawmaker is known for making controversial statements that cause embarrassment to the organization. It would not have mattered much. But a senior leader of the party and former chief minister supporting the legislator’s statement flummoxed the organization so much that it has stopped speaking about the deaths in Indore.