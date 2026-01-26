Madhya Pradesh Tableau Showcases Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's Ideas Of Vigilant Governance, Spiritual Strength & Women Empowerment-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's tableau emphasised women's empowerment at the Republic Day parade held at Rajpath in Delhi. The theme was to show that traditionally rooted women can be great leaders and can serve as an excellent example of empowerment for their peers.

The tableau showcased a huge idol of Indore's queen, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, in a plain saree, holding a 'Shivling' in her hand, suggesting her spiritual strength, the importance of good governance and unwavering commitment to preserving the country's heritage during British rule.

The tableau also showed a Devi Ahilya donning a saree and riding a horse to convey a message that traditions are meant to empower women and not bind them. It suggested her strength-- vigilant governance. There were models of historical temples of Maheshwar, along with priests in saffron, highlighting the state's rich cultural values.

Folk artistries dancing to Malwi tunes enriched the overall presentation of the 'heart of India'.

Union Minister Shivraj hails MP's tableau

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for atleast four times, attended the parade with his wife Sadhana Singh Chouhan. He was seen clapping enthusiastically as soon as the Madhya Pradesh tableau was announced.

Next the Union Minister Shivraj, sat Health Minister and BJP's former national president JP Nadda and his wife Mallika Nadda. Notably, Mallika hails from Jabalpur, creating a strong connection of Nadda with Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra, J&K & More

#WATCH | #RepublicDay2026 | The tableau of Jammu & Kashmir unfolds like a silken tapestry, presenting the region as a seamless cultural continuum where craftsmanship and performance merge into a single, luminous narrative.



On one side, the tableau celebrates the splendour of… pic.twitter.com/b5yiodhLXI — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

The grand parade showed tableaus of various other states like-- Maharashtra, showing its maginficent 'Ganesh Utsav', Jammu & Kasmir flaunting its beautiful craftsmanship, including exquisitely woven Kani shawls rich, hand-knotted carpets rising from looms in geometric harmony and more. Similarly, West Bengal honoured Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay via its tableau.

CM hoists tricolour in Ujjain

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unfurled Ntaional Flag on the banks of Kshipra river in Ujjain. Notably, this was the first time, a Chief Minister hoisted tricolour on Republic Day in Ujjain, instead of capital Bhopal.