MP News: Under-Construction Bridge Frame Collapses From 100 Feet In Jabalpur; One Dead, 2 Critical | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A worker was killed after a frame of an under-construction bridge over Narmada River collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur late on Sunday night. The mishap also left two seriously injured, the officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred at the largest ring road project in Jabalpur near Lalpur village, close to New Bhedaghat. Here, a flyover bridge is being built as part of the ring road project.

At the time of the accident, workers were pouring concrete on a pillar about 100 feet high. Engineers from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were present at the site.

Victims fell from 100 feet

It is suspected that a nut or bolt in the iron frame may have loosened or failed, causing the frame to collapse. Due to the sudden imbalance, 3 workers fell from the height along with the iron frame.

One worker, Mursaleem (35) from West Bengal, died on the spot. Two others, Russel S (22) and Rajeshwar Singh (21), were seriously injured and were admitted to the medical college hospital for treatment.

After the incident, officials from NHAI and other departments reached the spot. He stayed at the site until around 3 am and later visited the injured workers at the hospital.

The local villagers also rushed to the site. They alleged that the construction work was being carried out without proper safety arrangements, which led to the incident. Villagers also claimed that minor workers were being employed at the construction site.

NHAI issues notice

NHAI has issued a notice to the construction company NKC in Gurugram, which is building the bridge.

A team of experts from NHAI’s Delhi office will arrive in Jabalpur on Tuesday to investigate the cause of the accident and identify those responsible.

The bridge is being built with 30 pillars over the Narmada River, and construction work was progressing rapidly before the accident.