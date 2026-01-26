 MP News: Gwalior Couple Loses ₹60 Lakh After Being Lured By Fake Returns In Online Gaming Scam
MP News: Gwalior Couple Loses ₹60 Lakh After Being Lured By Fake Returns In Online Gaming Scam

MP News: Gwalior Couple Loses ₹60 Lakh After Being Lured By Fake Returns In Online Gaming Scam

A utensils businessman and his wife in Gwalior lost ₹60 lakh after investing in an online game through a mobile link. Initial payouts built trust, prompting repeated investments. The couple later realised the money would not be returned and filed a cyber fraud case at Kotwali police station.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Gwalior Couple Loses ₹60 Lakh After Being Lured By Fake Returns In Online Gaming Scam | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Wife of a utensil businessman was duped of nearly ₹60 lakh after falling prey to an online gaming scam in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The fraud took place between November 3, 2025, and January 8, 2026, police said. According to the complaint, Akanksha Gupta, wife of utensils trader Piyush Gupta, received a link on her mobile phone from a platform calling itself “Invite Game Club.” The link redirected her to a registration website, which also showed around 1.5 lakh followers on Telegram, lending it credibility.

Initially intending to deposit ₹10,000, the businessman's wife accidentally transferred ₹100,000. Even after this, she received ₹120,000 back. This instilled confidence in the online game operators. But, reportedly the woman lost ₹60 lakh in two months.

Encouraged by the initial return, Akanksha continued investing larger sums. Over time, she lost ₹15 lakh. When she informed her husband about the losses, Piyush Gupta also joined the game, hoping to recover the money.

When no further returns were received and the operators stopped responding, the couple realised they had been cheated and approached the Kotwali police station, where a case of cyber fraud was registered. The case is being investigated by Station House Officer herself.

Kotwali police station in-charge Mohini Verma said, "A fraud of ₹60 lakh has been committed in the name of earning money by playing games on mobile phones. It is a case of cyber fraud. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. The police are constantly advising people not to play such online games, but even sensible people fall for these scams and lose their money."

