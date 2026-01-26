Bhopal News: 'MP Leading In Ease Of Doing Business,' Says Governor Mangubhai Patel At Lal Parade Ground | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said that Madhya Pradesh is leading in Ease of Doing Business. He said that under the Industry Promotion Policy, financial assistance of more than Rs 1,522 crore was provided in 2025–26. He was addressing the Republic Day function after unfurling the tricolour at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Monday.

The Governor said efforts are being made to connect the younger generation with the state’s cultural legacy through the development of the Ram Van Gaman Path and Shri Krishna Pathey. Work on Sant Ravidas Lok and Sant Singaji Lok is also underway. He added that Madhav National Park in Shivpuri has been declared the ninth National Tiger Reserve of the state.

He said the Nauradehi Sanctuary is being developed as the third home for cheetahs. Highlighting infrastructure development, he said an international sports complex is being constructed in Bhopal at a cost of Rs 985 crore. He also mentioned that, for the first time, jail inmates were released on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh has received two historic inter-state irrigation projects - the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link and the Ken-Betwa Link—which will provide irrigation facilities to more than 14 lakh hectares and supply drinking water to the population.

He said 55 colleges are being developed as PM Colleges of Excellence. Under the Samadhan Yojana, electricity surcharge worth Rs 281 crore has been waived for consumers.

The state government has decided to observe this year as the Year of Agriculture. He said comprehensive measures are being taken for farmers’ prosperity, and agricultural production has increased from 344 lakh tonnes to 425 lakh tonnes.

Speaking on tribal welfare, the Governor said district hospitals are being developed as teaching hospitals with private sector participation. Efforts are also being made to integrate backward classes and minorities into the mainstream.

Earlier, the Governor inspected the parade and viewed tableaux presented by various departments. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Director General of Police Kailash Makwana, among others, were present on the occasion.