Indore: Mandatory Registration On MP Kisan Portal For Farmers To Access Agricultural Benefits

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To avail benefits of seeds, irrigation equipment and inputs under various schemes of the Agriculture Department, farmers of the district have to register online on the Kisan Portal ‘MP Kisan’. For registration, they should apply through the website www.kisan.mp.gov.in on the web browser or by visiting the nearest MP Online kiosk. Farmers of the district can register themselves through the URL www.kisan.mp.gov.in by going to the web browser to avail benefits of schemes related to the Agriculture Department. Register for Agriculture Scheme.

After clicking on the link, the registration page opens in a new tab and information is given about the documents required for registration such as Aadhaar card of the farmer, information related to the land of the farmer, Samagra ID of the farmer and caste certificate of the farmer. If the applicant belongs to SC & ST category, then read the information carefully and after clicking on the proceed button, the farmer registration form is displayed where two options are displayed.

Farmers can register themselves through any one of the options. Register by Aadhaar number or register by land records. They can also register and apply by visiting the nearest MP Online kiosk. This year, the benefits of schemes of the Agriculture Department will be available only after registering your application on the online portal of the Agriculture Department, MP Kisan. Farmers are appealed to register their application on MP Kisan portal.

Farmers to get Rs 17k Samman Nidhi today

PM Kisan Utsav Day will be celebrated in the district on Tuesday. On this day, the 17th instalment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be distributed. The amount of Samman Nidhi will be transferred directly to the account of farmers. 86,749 farmers of the district will get nearly Rs 17.35 crore directly in their bank accounts.

On this occasion, a programme is being organised in the meeting room 210 of the Collector office on Tuesday at 4.30 pm. In the district, 86,749 farmers will receive an amount of Rs 17,34, 98,000 as the 17th instalment. It is noteworthy that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers are given Samman Nidhi of Rs 6k in a year through three equal installments. Under this festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers from Varanasi. Live telecast of this programme will be shown at various places in the district.