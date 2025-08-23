 Madhya Pradesh: Developer, Supervisor & Contractor Booked For Death Of 3 Workers In Indore
Investigation revealed that the drainage tank was being built without proper technical approval or structural safety and concrete support, beams, or columns leading to wall collapse

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:49 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Developer, Supervisor & Contractor Booked For Death Of 3 Workers In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against the colony developer, supervisor, and contractor for negligence and violation of safety norms in the death of three workers and leaving another injured in a wall collapse in the Smart City 3 Colony under Rajendra Nagar police station limits on August 18

According to officials, the construction work of a drainage tank was going on and workers were forced to continue work during heavy rain. The wall suddenly collapsed leading to the accident.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh alias Titu (35), a resident of Gwala Colony, Gautam Rathore, a resident of New Dwarkapuri, and Rameshwar Panwar (48), a resident of Kundan Nagar. Another worker, Sahil alias Sohan (13), a resident of Jhulelal Nagar, sustained injuries.

Investigations revealed that the drainage tank was being built without proper technical approval or structural safety. The developer had ordered a 20–25 feet long and 13–14 feet high wall to be constructed without concrete support, beams, or columns, making it dangerously weak.

Moreover, workers were made to work without safety equipment. Soil excavated for the tank had been dumped close to the wall, and when it shifted due to the rain, the wall collapsed on the labourers.

A case has been registered against developer Ishaq Khan, supervisor Dilip Gaur, contractor Mukesh Rathore, and others for causing death due to negligence under section 106 of the BNS. Police stated that all three accused will be arrested soon.

