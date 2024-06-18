 Indore Begins Countdown To World Yoga Day, Organises Free Camps To Encourage Holistic Lifestyle
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Begins Countdown To World Yoga Day, Organises Free Camps To Encourage Holistic Lifestyle

Indore Begins Countdown To World Yoga Day, Organises Free Camps To Encourage Holistic Lifestyle

The workshop focused on a wider aspect of yoga than just asanas, as shared by organiser Deepak Sharma. He added that one should be involved in all 8-dimensions of yoga for a better lifestyle.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a week-long celebration for upcoming World Yoga Day on June 16, Create Stories NGO organised a free and educational workshop in Vijay Nagar. The workshop focused on a wider aspect of yoga than just asanas, as shared by organiser Deepak Sharma. He added that one should be involved  in all 8-dimensions of yoga for a better lifestyle.


Yoga instructor Vairag Bairagi led the workshop and discussed various ways in which yoga can help a person achieve physical and mental health.
Bairagi said, “Yoga is not just the practice of asanas, but it is a lifestyle that helps in creating a balance between body, mind and soul.” Through this, a person not only achieves physical health, but also moves towards mental peace and spiritual development, he added.

Bairagi discussed dimensions of Yoga as “Yoga is mainly divided into eight parts, called 'Ashtanga Yoga'. These are- Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana and Samadhi. Asana, which refers to physical postures, is just a part of this whole system.”

Read Also
Indore Launches Air Taxi Service Connecting Bhopal & Jabalpur; Limited Passengers On Maiden Flight
article-image

Explore various dimensions of Yoga this Yoga Day!
    • Yama and Niyama – These are principles of moral discipline and personal conduct that define our duties towards society and ourselves.
    • Asanas- Various body postures that make the body healthy, flexible and strong.
    • Pranayama:- Breathing techniques that control and balance the life force.
    • Dharana- the art of concentration and mental stability.
    • Meditation- The process of achieving focus and mental peace.
    • Samadhi- unification with the soul, the ultimate goal of yoga.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Begins Countdown To World Yoga Day, Organises Free Camps To Encourage Holistic Lifestyle

Indore Begins Countdown To World Yoga Day, Organises Free Camps To Encourage Holistic Lifestyle

Lines Of Historic Play Accusing Scindia Royal Family Of Treason With Jhansi's Rani Lakshmi Bai...

Lines Of Historic Play Accusing Scindia Royal Family Of Treason With Jhansi's Rani Lakshmi Bai...

8 Appetizing, Protein-Packed Breakfast Ideas To Start Your Day Right!

8 Appetizing, Protein-Packed Breakfast Ideas To Start Your Day Right!

13-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 14th Floor In Indore On First Day Of School; 2nd Child Suicide In Two...

13-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 14th Floor In Indore On First Day Of School; 2nd Child Suicide In Two...

MP June 18 Weather Update: Pre-Monsoon Rains Hit State, Red Alert Issued For Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni...

MP June 18 Weather Update: Pre-Monsoon Rains Hit State, Red Alert Issued For Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni...