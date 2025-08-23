Indore: ‘Love Jihad A Grave National Threat’ | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 2,000 women and girls participated in a Shakti Sammelan dedicated to mothers and daughters , held at Pukhraj Palace, Footi Kothi on Friday.

The massive gathering was organised against love jihad. This non-political event began with Ganesh Vandana and featured cultural, martial and devotional presentations.

Chief guest Dr Mala Thakur, provincial vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, urged young girls to share details of social media friendships with parents and teachers. She stressed the need to take pride in native language, faith and traditions and warned that radical elements were consistently found in love jihad cases.

Special guest Mohit Sengar, provincial organisation minister of Hindu Jagran Manch, called love jihad a grave national threat that deserved to be categorised as terrorism.

The conference honoured talented girls and women performers with shields and garlands. Manoj Parmar, national president of Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh, welcomed the guests and highlighted the inspiring role of women in society.

Tributes were also paid to martyr head constable Chedilal Dubey, whose widow Indra Ji Dubey was felicitated. The event showcased Shiv Tandav, Mahabharat recitals, patriotic songs and martial arts, including sword fighting, baneti, pataa, karate and taekwondo.

Participants were given Hanuman Chalisa and lunch boxes before the programme concluded with the national song. Several dignitaries, including Rajesh Mahajan of Deendayal Research Institute, along with leading women workers, graced the event.