 MP News: Congress Never Thought Of Making India Self-Reliant, Says BJP’s General Secretary Arun Singh
MP News: Congress Never Thought Of Making India Self-Reliant, Says BJP's General Secretary Arun Singh

BJP's general secretary Arun Singh has said the Congress never thought of making the country self-reliant and strengthening its infrastructure

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
MP News: Congress Never Thought Of Making India Self-Reliant, Says BJP's General Secretary Arun Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s general secretary Arun Singh has said the Congress never thought of making the country self-reliant and strengthening its infrastructure.

Singh made the statement at a press conference in Bhopal on Tuesday. After taking over as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi spent Rs 12,00,000 crore on developing infrastructure.

Modi does what he thinks, and for this reason, India has become the second largest mobile manufacturer in the world, he said.

Arms and ammunition and bulletproof jackets are being manufactured in the country, Singh said, adding that other countries are demanding arms from India.

Six semiconductor units are being set up in the country, and production from the factory in Gujarat is soon going to start, he said.

After Modi's appeal for digitising India, the nation has gone ahead of others across the world in UPI, he said.

According to Singh, since Modi has launched Swadeshi, it is the duty of the BJP to take the spirit of Swadeshi to each home.

MP is progressing by leaps and bounds under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Singh said, adding that the Bhavantar Yojna will be beneficial for the farmers.

The party is going to organise several events regarding the Bhavantar Yojna, Singh said.

