 Bhopal News: Lokayukta Raid At Retired PWD Chief Engineer; Passport Seized, Foreign Travels Under Question
The Lokayukta police had conducted raids at four locations in Bhopal and Narmadapuram and found jewellery, factories, and investments worth ₹60 crore on October 9

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Lokayukta Raid At Retired PWD Chief Engineer; Passport Seized, Foreign Travels Under Question | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During a raid conducted by Lokayukta police on the premises of retired Engineer-in-Chief GP Mehra of Public Works Department recently, his passport was seized that revealed he made several foreign trips.

The Lokayukta police had conducted raids at four locations in Bhopal and Narmadapuram and found jewellery, factories, and investments worth Rs 60 crore on October 9. These assets were found disproportionate to his known sources of income. The raids followed complaints lodged against him about possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Now, the Lokayukta police are gathering information to determine whether these trips were solely for tourism purpose or whether any foreign investments were made. The Lokayukta police are closely examining the documents related to the over two dozen properties seized during the raid.

Additionally, hundreds of documents seized from his house and factory are being examined. The Lokayukta police team is also gathering information on Mehra and his family's income tax returns to complete the process of matching investments and seized documents.

Bank statements of Mehra and his family members are also being obtained, and their sources of income are also being investigated.

The property related documents, FD, share and insurance related documents were also found during the raid.

The investigation team claims that it has collected all the necessary documents and is preparing for further questioning. After analysing the documents, Mehra and his family will be questioned.

