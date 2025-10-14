Festive, Funny And Fresh: Food Candles To Light Up Hearts & Homes This Diwali |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The aroma of coffee, the shimmer of motichoor laddoos, the glossy glaze of ras malai — this Diwali, Indore’s markets look more like dessert counters than décor hubs. But take a closer look and you’ll find that none of it is edible. They are candles, crafted so realistically that you might want to take a bite before lighting them.

From cold coffee candles topped with frothy cream to cupcakes that ooze fragrance instead of icing, these food-inspired creations have become the most talked about trend of the season. They glow, smell divine and make you do a double take. “When I saw a gulab jamun candle, I almost reached for a spoon,” laughed Rachita Maheshwari, a shopper at a pre-Diwali exhibition. Another buyer, Arun Tiwari, said, “It is a pure mood-lifter, festive, funny and fresh. You cannot help but smile when you see one.”

Most of these lifelike candles are hand-poured by Indore’s homegrown women entrepreneurs, who have turned wax into a playground of creativity. One such venture, by Dima has gone viral on social media for its delightful collection of edible-looking Diwali lights that combine art and aroma beautifully.

However, the innovation does not end with candles. The city’s pre-Diwali markets have become a showcase of imagination and sustainability, offering everything from eco-friendly décor to fusion fashion. Women are embracing Indo-western festive wear instead of the traditional salwar suit, blending comfort with culture and modern elegance.

Handcrafted diaries by Sandhya Verma, a 55-year-old scientist-turned-creator, are also drawing admiration. Her creations, wrapped in textured cloth and delicate prints, stand for mindful gifting. “Science taught me precision, but art taught me patience,” she said with a smile. “Now, every diary I make carries a story, a piece of me and a piece of this festival.”

Across Indore, the new festive aesthetics are rooted in simplicity and soul. Clay diyas and floral rangolis sit beside minimalist furniture, floating candles and vastu-aligned pooja corners that shopkeepers customise instantly while maintaining harmony and spiritual balance. Fairy-lit balconies and soft golden lights add warmth to homes that now glow not just with lamps but with intention.

The food candle phenomenon has become more than a passing fad. It is a celebration of craft and creativity. Local influencers are calling it “the cutest and quirkiest trend of the year” and gift stores say demand has doubled since last Diwali.

This year, Indore is not just celebrating Diwali. It is designing it. Every diya, every scent and every flicker carries the city’s spirit of joy, humour and creativity.

Where to find them and what they cost:

· These trendy food candles are available both online and in nearly every flea market across the city.

· Prices start at around Rs 100 and go up to Rs 500, depending on the size, scent and design.

· Customised food candles and unique themes are available on request.

· You can also get a personalised temple or 'pooja ghar' setups designed as per vastu principles, priced between Rs1,000 and Rs2,000.

· Other handcrafted festive décor items, such as clay diyas, floating candles and artistic frames, range from Rs50 to Rs3,000, making them perfect for every budget.