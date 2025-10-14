 Indore News: Survey To Be Done In City To Improve Logistic & Traffic
The city is included in the list of 8 cities of country, where Government of India will conduct mega survey to improve the logistic, connectivity and traffic; MP Shankar Lalwani was making the efforts to include the city in the list.

article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To accelerate the country’s industrial development and logistics reforms, the Government of India will conduct a survey in eight cities to improve their connectivity, logistic and transport needs. For this, a survey will be conducted. Indore is also among the eight cities where the survey will be conducted. MP Shankar Lalwani was making efforts to get the city included in the list.

The survey aims to streamline traffic and transportation within cities and to improve intercity connectivity and freight transportation. MP Shankar Lalwani informed that a few days ago, he first met senior officials of the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan. Later, he discussed the matter in detail with the officials of the ministry of commerce. In the fourth anniversary event of PM Gati Shakti Master Plan held in Delhi on Monday, he discussed the issue with union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and senior officials of the Gati Shakti Master Plan. During the event, logistics reforms were reviewed and future plans were discussed.

